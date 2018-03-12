Organovo (ONVO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ONVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Organovo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Organovo in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Organovo to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of Organovo ( NASDAQ ONVO ) opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 881.93% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 27.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 235,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Organovo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 220,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

