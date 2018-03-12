Organovo (ONVO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Organovo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Organovo in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Organovo to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Organovo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

Organovo ( NASDAQ:ONVO ) opened at $1.18 on Friday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative net margin of 881.93% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Organovo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 134.5% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 220,165 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organovo by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 150,837 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/organovo-onvo-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organovo (ONVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.