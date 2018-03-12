ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) CFO Robert G. Costantini Sells 3,532 Shares

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Robert G. Costantini sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $36,132.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,321.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) opened at $10.30 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.02, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ORBCOMM in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ORBCOMM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Sunday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on ORBCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) CFO Robert G. Costantini Sells 3,532 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/orbcomm-inc-orbc-cfo-robert-g-costantini-sells-3532-shares.html.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.