OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,003,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 679,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $75,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 627,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,205,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other OraSure Technologies news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ OSUR ) opened at $18.25 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,112.65, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.60.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

