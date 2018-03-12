OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) opened at $89.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22,397.58, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $77.26 and a 1 year high of $97.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.69.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 58,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $5,263,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 210,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $18,583,646.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,380 shares of company stock valued at $24,889,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

