Ophir Energy (OPHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPHR. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.24) target price on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ophir Energy from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.11) target price on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.04) target price on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 87.29 ($1.21).

Shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.79) on Thursday. Ophir Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.75 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00.

About Ophir Energy

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

