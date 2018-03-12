Ophir Energy (OPHR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Deutsche Bank

Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.17) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OPHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ophir Energy from GBX 85 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ophir Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 87.29 ($1.21).

Shares of Ophir Energy (OPHR) opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.50 and a P/E ratio of -510.91. Ophir Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.75 ($1.30).

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

