Omega Flex (OFLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ OFLX) opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.02, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.08. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 88.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc is a manufacturer of flexible metal hose. The Company is engaged in a range of different markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. It operates through manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories segment.
