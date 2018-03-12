OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Position Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,497 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OM Asset Management were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OM Asset Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,149,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in OM Asset Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,194,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OM Asset Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 154,519 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in OM Asset Management by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,746,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in OM Asset Management by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,733,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 137,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OM Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OM Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on OM Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on OM Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OM Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of OM Asset Management PLC ( OMAM ) opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

OM Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.25 million. OM Asset Management had a return on equity of 129.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that OM Asset Management PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. OM Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other news, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $80,386.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,305.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $79,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,101 shares of company stock worth $1,856,888. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

OM Asset Management Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

