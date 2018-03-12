Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) opened at $5.90 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,296.20% and a negative return on equity of 145.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Antony C. Mattessich bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,072,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 494,867 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for intracanalicular use, has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

