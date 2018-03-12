Media coverage about Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3137125289455 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New alerts:

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ ORIG) opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/ocean-rig-udw-inc-new-orig-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-19.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.