Obsidian (ODN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Obsidian has a market cap of $4.15 million and $27,287.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obsidian has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Obsidian coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001691 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002361 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00147988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00197431 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00221829 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022410 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033817 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Obsidian Profile

Obsidian (ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 94,274,026 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto . The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidian is a PoS cryptocurrency for popular use. It uses the more energy efficient SHA-512 hash algorithm to optimize for use on mobile devices and improved quantum computing resilience. ODN uses the proof-of-stake consensus strategy and pays a block reward of 20 ODN, which is equivalent to an interest rate of about 10%. In addition, Obsidian is the currency that powers to future Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger economy. The Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger allows for sending end-to-end encrypted messages, media, and files and is optimized for anonymity of communication and metadata protection/avoidance and does not require any user accounts, phone number or personal email address which could identify its users. The message transport will be accomplished by a decentralized network of special messaging masternodes that can be run by anyone by simply installing the respective software. Running messaging masternodes will be rewarded in Obsidian currency, so that messenger users and messenger masternode hosters form an economy which is independent from any company or country and maintained only by the open source community. Obsidian has an active Slack community in English with channels in русский and 中文, which welcomes traders, entrepreneurs, developers and everyone interested in science and innovation to share knowledge and learn. According to the White Paper, the current circulating supply is 24.4M. “

Obsidian Coin Trading

Obsidian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

