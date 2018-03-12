Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Holdings Increased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC ( NYSE OAK ) opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,422.49, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 28,800 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $248,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Organics L.P. Oaktree purchased 3,055,460 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,915,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,414,287 shares of company stock valued at $25,186,701 in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

