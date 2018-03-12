NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $58.12 Million Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 205,074 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $58,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 18,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank set a $39.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. ( NYSE:NFX ) opened at $23.28 on Monday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,667.51, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,109.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

