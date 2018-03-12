Nutanix (NTNX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Vetr lowered Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $33.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ NTNX) opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,880.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 270.61% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 33,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,199,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,415.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,549,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,898,918 shares of company stock worth $107,883,013 over the last three months. 19.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Nutanix by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutanix by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

