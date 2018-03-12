Nucor Co. (NUE) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $71,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,382,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,070,000 after buying an additional 702,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,621,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,974,000 after buying an additional 150,219 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,043,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nucor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,729,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 46,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 61,563 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $2,666,617.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,204 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $207,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,387 shares of company stock worth $6,285,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) opened at $67.16 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,352.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

