Nucor Co. (NUE) Director Sells $207,360.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $207,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) opened at $67.16 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $21,352.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,961,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70,358 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

