Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) CFO Sells $52,750.64 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $52,750.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,922.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 581,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,724. The company has a market cap of $3,900.00, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

