Novavax (NVAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Novavax to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.28. Novavax has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,376,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 446,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Novavax by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Novavax by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Novavax (NVAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/novavax-nvax-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.