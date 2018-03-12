Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $101,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $546,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ NCLH) opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

