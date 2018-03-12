NorthWestern (NWE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NorthWestern ( NWE ) opened at $51.07 on Friday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $2,522.70, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $103,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,793.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $259,947.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,181. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

