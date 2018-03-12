Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) opened at $10.63 on Monday. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.87, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Northstar Realty Europe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.42%.

NRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a European focused commercial real estate company with primary office properties in cities within Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Its objective is to provide its stockholders with stable and recurring cash flow supplemented by capital growth over time.

