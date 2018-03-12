North West (NWC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price dropped by Barclays from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

NWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of North West in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

North West (NWC) traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$28.10. 61,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,172. North West has a 12-month low of C$27.01 and a 12-month high of C$33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,380.00, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.10.

North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of C$479.29 million for the quarter.

About North West

The North West Company Inc is a Canada-based retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural and urban neighborhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. Its segments are Canadian Operations and International Operations. Canadian Operations consist of approximately 120 Northern stores, over five NorthMart stores, approximately 10 Quickstop convenience stores, over 34 Giant Tiger (GT) junior discount stores, a Valu Lots discount center, a Solo Market store, a Price Chopper store, Crescent Multi Foods (CMF) and approximately two North West Company Fur Marketing outlets.

