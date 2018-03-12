Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.15.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. ( NSC ) opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41,330.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $157.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $70,129.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $1,958,040. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

