Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Emerson L. Brumback sold 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $246,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,553.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,410 shares of company stock worth $5,879,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at $34.21 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $23,501.65, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

