Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,264 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 398.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 63,211 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 40.0% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director John A. Canning, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 51,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $1,675,335.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25,663.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Corning had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

