Noble Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for tronc (TRNC)

Noble Financial restated their hold rating on shares of tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRNC. Zacks Investment Research raised tronc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised tronc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on tronc in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded tronc from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get tronc alerts:

Shares of tronc (NASDAQ TRNC) opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. tronc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.73.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.35). tronc had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $435.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. analysts predict that tronc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of tronc during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of tronc during the third quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of tronc during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of tronc by 21.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of tronc by 81.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/noble-financial-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-tronc-trnc.html.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.