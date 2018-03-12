Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Lessened by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Nike were worth $29,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE NKE) opened at $66.30 on Monday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $108,170.00, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 226,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $14,263,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,448,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,057,896 shares of company stock worth $68,424,217. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

