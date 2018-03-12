NIC (EGOV) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on NIC to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of NIC in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) opened at $13.55 on Thursday. NIC has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.08, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. NIC had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $83.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIC by 27,438.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,023,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,202 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of NIC by 467.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 651,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIC by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,052,000 after buying an additional 336,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 306,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 252,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

