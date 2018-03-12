Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXEO. ValuEngine raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nexeo Solutions alerts:

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ NXEO) traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 307,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nexeo Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.05, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Herington purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/nexeo-solutions-inc-nxeo-receives-9-33-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions Inc, formerly WL Ross Holding Corp., is global distributor of chemicals products in North America and Asia, and plastics products in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The Company provides services, such as custom blending, packaging and re-packaging, private-label manufacturing and product testing in the form of chemical analysis, product performance analysis and product development.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexeo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexeo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.