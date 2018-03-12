News Corp (NWS) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.10

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) opened at $16.80 on Monday. News has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9,790.00, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.87.

NWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About News

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

