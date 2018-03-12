Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Position Reduced by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,109.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. ( NYSE NFX ) opened at $23.37 on Monday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,667.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $39.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KLR Group cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

