NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,045,044 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 15th total of 6,870,446 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,953,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NetApp (NTAP) opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. NetApp had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $1,113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 6,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $220,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,027 shares of company stock worth $3,653,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NetApp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $24,533,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 52.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 410,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 104,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 114.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

