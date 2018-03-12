Neonode (NEON) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neonode from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Neonode (NASDAQ NEON) opened at $0.50 on Friday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 91.54% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. research analysts predict that Neonode will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, formerly SBE, Inc, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical infrared touch solutions. The Company’s technology offers multiple features, including the ability to sense an object’s size, depth, velocity, pressure and proximity to any type of surface. It operates through the touch technology licensing business segment.

