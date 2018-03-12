Neonode (NEON) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neonode from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Shares of Neonode (NASDAQ NEON) opened at $0.50 on Friday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.04.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, formerly SBE, Inc, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical infrared touch solutions. The Company’s technology offers multiple features, including the ability to sense an object’s size, depth, velocity, pressure and proximity to any type of surface. It operates through the touch technology licensing business segment.
