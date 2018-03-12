NCI Building Systems (NCS) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, which authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, March 7th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCS. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE NCS) opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,137.66, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. NCI Building Systems has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 7,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $138,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $699,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,831.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296,115 shares of company stock worth $141,263,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

