Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities currently has a $29.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) opened at $27.45 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $355.23, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 1,890 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $54,715.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 16,212 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $408,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,787 shares of company stock worth $1,016,836. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

