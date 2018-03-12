Nasdaq (NDAQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $83.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Shares of Nasdaq (NDAQ) opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,412.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Nasdaq declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,048,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,114.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,546,938.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,427,000 after purchasing an additional 777,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 685,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 983,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 639,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 822,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after acquiring an additional 627,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,100,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,374,000 after acquiring an additional 618,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

