Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a market cap of $13.18 million and $30,331.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,559,152,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

