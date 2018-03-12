Myokardia (MYOK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Myokardia (NASDAQ: MYOK):

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2018 – Myokardia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2018 – Myokardia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) opened at $53.05 on Monday. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,905.75, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 3.35.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.20. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 204.48%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $123,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,117 shares in the company, valued at $21,042,887.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 816,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $34,285,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 848,326 shares of company stock worth $35,859,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

