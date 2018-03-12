Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mulesoft Inc (NYSE:MULE) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mulesoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Mulesoft posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mulesoft will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mulesoft.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mulesoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mulesoft from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Mulesoft from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mulesoft from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other Mulesoft news, Director Gary Little sold 21,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $484,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark C. Burton sold 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $408,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,199 shares of company stock valued at $14,298,946.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mulesoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mulesoft by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mulesoft by 73.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Mulesoft by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 201,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mulesoft by 44.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mulesoft (MULE) opened at $33.72 on Friday. Mulesoft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Mulesoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

