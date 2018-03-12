MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €98.00 by Commerzbank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €98.00 ($120.99) price target from research analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOR. HSBC set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($116.05) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.30 ($101.60).

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) opened at €82.85 ($102.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a 1-year high of €87.35 ($107.84).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

