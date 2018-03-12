Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 501,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,673,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,187,000 after purchasing an additional 506,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 190,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at $331.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $331.44. The company has a market cap of $143,827.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $132,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,872.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 91,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $17,364,484.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,364,484.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,789 shares of company stock valued at $116,026,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.83 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.79.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

