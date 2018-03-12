Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on II-VI (IIVI)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIVI. upped their price objective on II-VI from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at $41.65 on Friday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,602.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.16 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in II-VI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in II-VI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in II-VI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in II-VI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

