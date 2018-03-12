Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Eversource Energy (ES) a $60.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of Eversource Energy (ES) opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -33.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,106,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 346,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. FDO Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $3,767,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 158,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire and the regulated electric generation businesses.

