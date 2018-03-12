Monsanto (MON) Shares Sold by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Monsanto by 6.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,014,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Monsanto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Monsanto by 57.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,342,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,696,000 after purchasing an additional 851,369 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Monsanto during the third quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Monsanto by 14.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 248,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,277.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MON. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,443.31, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Monsanto has a 1 year low of $111.92 and a 1 year high of $124.20.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. analysts expect that Monsanto will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

