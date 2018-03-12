Monsanto (MON) Position Lessened by CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH lowered its position in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Monsanto makes up approximately 0.0% of CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MON. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,294,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,344,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,119,650,000 after purchasing an additional 872,377 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,342,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,696,000 after purchasing an additional 851,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monsanto by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,881,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,478,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monsanto alerts:

MON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Monsanto ( NYSE MON ) opened at $123.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54,440.00, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Monsanto has a one year low of $111.92 and a one year high of $124.20.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Monsanto will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,277.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Monsanto (MON) Position Lessened by CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/monsanto-mon-position-lessened-by-cmt-capital-markets-trading-gmbh.html.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monsanto (NYSE:MON).

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.