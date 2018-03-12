Molina Healthcare (MOH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4,508.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

In related news, Director John C. Molina sold 19,433 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $1,500,616.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,039,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,487 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $325,531.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,525 shares of company stock worth $40,080,239. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 270,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 136.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 75,133 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

