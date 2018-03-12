Miton Group’s (MGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Miton Group (LON:MGR) in a report released on Friday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 55 ($0.76) price target on the stock.
Shares of Miton Group (MGR) opened at GBX 39 ($0.54) on Friday. Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 34.75 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.25 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 and a PE ratio of 1,950.00.
Miton Group Company Profile
Miton Group plc, formerly MAM Funds plc, is an investment management company. The Company provides fund management services. Its funds are invested in a range of asset classes under various investment mandates, including multi-asset, equity and portfolios of collective investment schemes. Its product range includes equities, such as CF Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund and FP Miton Income Fund; multi-assets, such as CF Miton Cautious Multi Asset Fund and PFS Miton Cautious Monthly Income Fund; fund of investment trusts, such as CF Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund, and closed-end funds, such as The Diverse Income Trust plc and Miton Global Opportunities plc.
Receive News & Ratings for Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.