Miton Group’s (MGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Miton Group (LON:MGR) in a report released on Friday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 55 ($0.76) price target on the stock.

Shares of Miton Group (MGR) opened at GBX 39 ($0.54) on Friday. Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 34.75 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.25 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 and a PE ratio of 1,950.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/miton-groups-mgr-buy-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt.html.

Miton Group Company Profile

Miton Group plc, formerly MAM Funds plc, is an investment management company. The Company provides fund management services. Its funds are invested in a range of asset classes under various investment mandates, including multi-asset, equity and portfolios of collective investment schemes. Its product range includes equities, such as CF Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund and FP Miton Income Fund; multi-assets, such as CF Miton Cautious Multi Asset Fund and PFS Miton Cautious Monthly Income Fund; fund of investment trusts, such as CF Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund, and closed-end funds, such as The Diverse Income Trust plc and Miton Global Opportunities plc.

Receive News & Ratings for Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.