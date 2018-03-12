Mitel Networks (MITL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News coverage about Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitel Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.6276738508502 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Mitel Networks alerts:

MITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mitel Networks from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. GARP Research initiated coverage on Mitel Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mitel Networks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitel Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Mitel Networks ( NASDAQ:MITL ) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 253,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,034. Mitel Networks has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,033.31, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mitel Networks’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Mitel Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 61,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Graham Bevington sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $68,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $237,832.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Edward Spooner sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,948 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/mitel-networks-mitl-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-22.html.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.