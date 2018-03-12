Mintcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,767.00 (MINT)

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Mintcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Mintcoin has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $80,767.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mintcoin has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.01993360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007518 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017834 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00916976 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Mintcoin Coin Profile

Mintcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.com . The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mintcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mintcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

